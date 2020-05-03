Thanet community news: Donations, Miss Diamond bid, QEQM, Oasis auction, charter offer and more

Westgate & Birchington Inner Wheel Club

Even though social distancing rules due to the pandemic of Covid 19 have meant the club has been unable to meet, Westgate & Birchington Inner Wheel Club have still been busy raising funds and donating money to help with the provision of PPE to essential workers and NHS staff.

All Styles Products, based in Birchington, have been making visors for PPE, but had run out of materials, so the club were delighted to donate £200 towards some more materials.

Several members of the club have been engaged in helping to produce ‘Scrubs’ for local NHS workers, in QEQM, Pilgrim’s Hospice, The Minster Hot Hub, and other local care facilities. The members, some of whom have joined the ‘Margate Scrubbers’, have now donated £300 worth of material to them, to enable a further 60 scrubs sets to be produced. The photo shows a pair of scrubs trousers made by a member.

Mini Miss Diamond hopes

A four-year-old from Minster nursery will be taking part in a Miss Diamond pageant at the end of the year.

Skylar Goddard – whose big sister Caitlin, 8, is the current Junior Face of Europe and the World – is raising money for Samaritans and the wellbeing of women and is also representing as Mini Miss Diamond Kent 2020.

The little one, who was crowned Mini Miss Atlantic 2020-21, will join the pageant later this year. Due to the Covid-19 crisis a date is yet to be set for the event which will take place in Southport. Winners get the opportunity to represent the UK at the Regency International Pageant in Las Vegas

Mum Becca said: “Skylar is very excited to join the Diamond family and she hopes to raise £500 for charity. The Diamond family is run by incredible directors, Tina and Danni de-Bear. “She is also mini miss Atlantic 2020/21 so she’s had a lot of amazing opportunities already. “

Thanet Ambulance Station

Thanet Ambulance Station would love to receive some letters and drawings from local children who are stuck at home and looking for things to do.

If you send a letter or drawing in to our station we will put them up around station to brighten the place up and if you include an address or email we will write back to you with a thank you and some colouring in sheets and word searches.

The population of Thanet have been exceptionally generous in sending in goodies to keep us all going, it really is appreciated, thank you.

We love getting drawings from children so please do encourage yours to get creative!!

All letters and drawings can be sent to:

Thanet ambulance station

Old Haine road

Ramsgate

Kent

Ct125ab

Remember to include a return address if you want a reply!

Lovelys Gallery and Oasis Domestic Abuse Service

Kent’s oldest art shop has raised £3000 for local charity Oasis Domestic Abuse Service. Lovelys Gallery in Cliftonville curated an exhibition and Silent Art Auction in aid of Oasis, showcasing over 50 artists, all of whom freely donated postcard-size artworks for the public to purchase. Although the exhibition was curtailed by the Covid-19 lockdown, a staggering £3,000 was raised in total.

A special preview event took place on March 12 to officially launch the auction, attended by the Mayor of Margate, representatives of match funding partners Barclays Ramsgate, artists, supporters of Oasis and members of the local community.

The proceeds raised will go directly towards Oasis’s vital work to help women and children rebuild their lives after fleeing abuse. To celebrate the event’s huge success, Lovelys Gallery will be offering 15% discount on framing when the shop is re-opened – a virtual framing consultation is available in the meantime.

Owner of Lovelys Gallery, Caroline Lovely said: “I was delighted to be able to help such an important charity and am very grateful to all the artists who were so generous with their work”.

Loukia Michael of Oasis said: “These are challenging times for everyone but the impact of lockdown on victims of domestic abuse can’t be overstated. Oasis is so grateful to Caroline Lovely and Hannah Dunn who worked so hard on this event and to all the artists involved. Special thanks to Barclays who have donated £1000 to the total raised. The funds raised will help us to support those affected by domestic abuse through the difficult times ahead”.

The artists featured in the auction were;

Aaminah Snowden , Alan Longley , Andrea Chapel Ann Carrington , Annabel Losa , Antony Collings, Archie Archer, Chris Clarke, Chris Snow , Chris Sutcliffe, Clare Gill ,Claire Youngs , David Shillinglaw, David Winthrop, Dawn Cole, Emily Tull, Erica Sturla, Glenis Cheeseman, Graham Ward Hannah Bryan, Helen Brooker, Janie Grout , Jenny Hooper, Jo Elbourne, John Hughes, Julie Frampton ,Julien Hatswell Karen King, Karen Shannon , Kate Harrison, Kath Love Laura Reynolds – Godessa Jewellery, Lilias Buchanan, Martin Cheek, Martyn Harvey, Mat Pringle, Matt Odell,Megan Metcalf, Melanie Tong , Michael Goodson, Mike Samson, Molly Pickle, Natscha Maksimovic, Pascal Phillipe, Paul Barritt, Peter Livesey, Sadie Hennessy TJ Limbrick, Tony Nandi, Trixie Newham and Twinkle Troughton

QEQM Hospital League of Friends

Because of Government guidelines we’ve had to temporarily suspend our usual trolley and shop/tea bar service in the hospital which remains the case. Our volunteers who manned this service miss seeing staff members and patients and we know that’s reciprocated, but we had no choice.

However, we’ve been in discussion with the hospital Trust about how our shop facilities could be used to benefit the hospital’s wonderful nurses and other staff during this unprecedented crisis and we’re delighted to say an experimental pilot scheme to use the shop as a convenience store for them has started. Pictured is the store’s first customer Julia Bournes. We’re proud to be collaborating with the Trust so they can use our shop facilities to support the staff at this difficult time.

The aim of the store is to help staff working varied shifts who can’t get out to get their groceries to pick up essentials such as bread, tinned goods, pasta, milk and products such as ready meals. It’s manned by NHS staff (rather than our volunteers) and the opening hours are: Monday to Friday: 8.30am to 5pm.

Saturday & Sunday: 8.30am to 2pm.

These times may change depending on usage. The store is only open to staff (so staff members please remember your staff badge) and only accepts contactless payments, not cash. For any members of staff not familiar with it, the store is at the entrance to the Walmer Suite near the St. Peter’s Road entrance.

Rotary Club of Margate

Margate Rotary Club is supporting local food banks helping families who may be experiencing short term financial hardship at this difficult and challenging time.

Kent Search and Rescue

Volunteers usually used to looking for missing people have turned their attention to helping the community in a different way.

Members of Kent Search and Rescue Team are working with East Kent Hospitals staff to deliver vital medication to patients during the coronavirus outbreak.

The service has been introduced as part of a host of adaptations made by the Trust’s pharmacy team during the pandemic, including virtual consultations with patients.

Medicines value team leader Jo Ringer said: “After patients have a telephone or telemedicine consultation with hospital staff we needed to find a way to get their medicines to them.

“Some may be shielded, self-isolating or simply unable to attend in person, so we had to find a safe and effective delivery service.

“We contacted the Kent Search and Rescue Team and within a few days they provided us with a system using their volunteers who normally are on call to provide search and rescue skills across Kent.”

The medicines are delivered contact-free, and the delivery can be tracked using the KSAR app.

Jo said: “We are fortunate to have the support of colleagues, including ophthalmology technicians who have been redeployed from their normal work, as well as the local clinical commissioning group pharmacy team.

“This delivery service is making a real difference to our patients and we’re grateful to the KSAR team for their help.”

Thanks to the system, an 88 year old who had an infected corneal graft was able to receive antibiotics at home after a virtual consultation with hospital staff.

Martin Kingman, spokesman for Kent Search and Rescue, said teams were delighted to be able to help.

He said: “Our volunteers are always ready to help whenever and wherever they are needed and this essential work is no exception.

“It’s a privilege to be able to help the NHS in this way and to bring vital medicines to some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.”

To request delivery please email ekhuft.medicinedelivery@nhs.net

Better Days charter boats

To thank the NHS for their hard work during these difficult and challenging times, we are going to be offering several free fishing trips to these workers over the summer, just as a way to say thank you to all from Better Days Charters.

We will also be donating 10% of our income to the appropriate charities this summer to help support people in these financial challenging times. We will be updating our CBUK Calendar shortly with spaces available from June onwards if all goes well and everyone stays safe. We will be offering 8 hour day trips, 4 hour afternoon/evening trips and specialised kids trips through out.

Please visit the website for availability here or contact us through our Facebook page here