Broadstairs teenager creates music video the thank NHS staff on the frontline

By Liz Crudgington

A Thanet teenager has created a music video to say thank you to NHS staff working on the frontline of the coronavirus outbreak.

Daisy Dorman, 13, from Broadstairs, recorded a version of Birdy’s Wings after joining in one of the regular Thursday ‘Clap for Carers’ events with her family.

It was first broadcast live on her father’s Facebook page, and the response was so positive that she set it to a video montage of people saying thank you to hospital staff.

Her video has been seen more than 22,000 times and Daisy, who attends the Charles Dickens School in Broadstairs, is now planning to release her first single.

She said: “When I saw the numbers on the video I was a bit nervous at first. I didn’t realise it would blow up like this. I just thought it would be cool for my family to see it and some of our friends who work for the NHS.

“I really love the song and it fitted with the theme, so I thought I would put it together as a video too.”

Daisy’s musical career began at the age of five when she first joined her father to do some busking.

At primary school she was in a rock band and she also writes her own songs, accompanying herself on the piano.

She said: “We performed in the rock band and I’ve done a few solo performances in the last year.

“I definitely want to do music as a career. But for now I’m just glad people have seen my thank you to the NHS.”

You can also watch the video here: https://www.facebook.com/102869854581810/videos/235104984400534/ and find Daisy’s musician page on Instagram here: https://instagram.com/daisy_dorman