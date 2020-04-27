Caring Royal Harbour Academy exams officer Martin Gough loses cancer battle

Parents and students past and present have been saddened by the news of the death of Royal Harbour Academy’s examination officer Martin Gough.

Mr Gough had been battling cancer for some time. He passed away in hospital last week.

In a letter to parents and students head teacher Simon Pullen said: “Martin had been battling cancer for some time but his death still came as a shock and he will be greatly missed by us all.

“Martin was a valuable member of the school staff who brought his formidable intellect and caring nature to everything he did. While he managed all of the school’s processes and procedures around examinations, he also took time to mentor and support a wide range of students outside the classroom.

“While I have passed on the school’s condolences to Martin’s wife and family, I am sure that staff and many of our students will want to take part in a memorial activity for Martin once the school has returned from lockdown.”

A fundraiser has been launched by former student Samantha Hammond to buy a plaque, balloons and candles in tribute.

Former student Chardonnay Nicholson writes on the page: “Martin was one of the happiest, most helpful, kind and caring teachers at RHA. He helped many students that were struggling and always had a positive outcome for their problems,

“He was one of the biggest blessings, especially with his big smile that lit up the school.”

A £150 target has been set.

Chardonnay has also set up a private group for friends and family to share their memories of Martin. Many students have posted about their love for an exceptional man.