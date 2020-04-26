Firefighters rescue horse trapped in mud

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a water filled ditch near Richborough Road, Sandwich today (April 26) to reports a horse had become stuck in mud.

Crews were called at 12.14pm and on arrival tried to rescue the horse, which measured 16 hands high, but it was in too deep. The animal was in up to its head and had become exhausted from trying to escape.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s Animal Rescue Unit was mobilised to the scene. Using the all-terrain rescue unit, ropes and straps the young horse was lifted out of the mud and returned to the owner who was in attendance.

Crews finished at the scene 1.53pm.