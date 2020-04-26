Crews attend bin chute fire at Invicta House in Margate

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in the bin chute of Invicta House in Margate last night (April 25).

Crews were called to the Millmead Road tower block at 7.04pm and discovered a small fire in a bin inside the bin chute storage room on the ground floor.

The fire was suppressed by the sprinkler system in the building, however light smoke from the small blaze had reached the 14th floor.

Four fire engines and a height vehicle were sent to the scene. Firefighters used hose reel jets and a main jet to extinguish the fire. The fire is thought to have been accidental and it’s believed it was started by someone disposing cigarette butts that weren’t extinguished properly. There were no injuries.

Firefighters are urging everyone who smokes at home to make sure all smoking materials are fully extinguished before they’re thrown away. Poorly disposed cigarettes and tobacco often lead to fires that can have devastating consequences. For advice on smoking safely in your home please the KFRS website.