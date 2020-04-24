Video:Toot for Carers at Ramsgate train depot

Some 50 trains across London, Kent and East Sussex tooted their horns to give thanks to NHS and care workers last night at 8pm. The toot composed of one long blast, followed by eight shorter toots, spelling N-H-S in Morse code.

In London, trains at Victoria, Cannon St, Charing Cross and Hayes joined in, while closer to home the horns were blasted in Ramsgate.

The 8pm clapping for carers was joined by residents across the isle, the Ramsgate Tunnels air siren was sounded, emergency service workers turned on the blue lights in their vehicles and Stagecoach drivers also joined the event.