Thanet businesses receive coronavirus support grants but council urges more to apply

Thanet council has paid out £23.7million to 2,150 isle businesses under the coronavirus support scheme but is urging more to come forward.

The council has been distributing funds since April 7 and has been processing on average 289 applications a day.

Businesses in the district who have not yet applied are urged to go to thanet.gov.uk/cash-grants-for- businesses to secure the emergency funding they are entitled to.

All businesses, from any sector, who have been receiving Small Business Rates Relief are eligible to apply for a £10,000 grant. Businesses in the retail, hospitality and leisure sector with a rateable value of up to £15,000 are eligible for a grant of £10,000 and those with a rateable value of over £15,000 and less than £51,000 can apply for a £25,000 grant.

Qualifying businesses include shops; cafes, restaurants, takeaways and drinking establishments; cinemas, music venues and nightclubs; petrol stations; gyms, leisure and sports facilities; estate agents and letting agents; betting shops and bingo halls; car showrooms; hotels and guest houses.

Leader of Thanet District Council, Cllr Rick Everitt said: “We know this is an extremely difficult time so it’s encouraging to know we have supported over 2,000 local businesses so far. I would like to thank all the staff who have been working hard to process applications as quickly as possible. In order for our dedicated team to continue to issue money without delay, we are asking businesses to submit details via an online form.

“We urge businesses to go on to our website and check if they are eligible. The grant funding does not have to be paid back and is there to support companies and their staff as they weather the storm of this coronavirus pandemic.

“We estimate that there could be as many as 1,000 businesses who have not yet made an application so the team is contacting them by email, text and telephone to encourage them to apply. This proactive approach could be the difference between businesses being able to continue to trade in the future or having to shut its doors.”

South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay said: “This is a hugely challenging time for businesses, especially for the smaller firms that are at the heart of our local community in Thanet.

“It’s hugely reassuring to know that the support announced by the Government has already reached businesses on the Isle, and is helping to protect businesses and people’s livelihoods.

“The Government is determined to ensure that people get the support they need to do the right thing – to stay at home, protect our NHS and save lives – without having to worry about losing their jobs or not being able to pay their bills.”

For more information about the grant support scheme and for businesses to find out if they are eligible, people should go to: thanet.gov.uk/cash-grants-for- businesses