Margate Cub George Buck ‘climbs Snowdon’ at home in RNLI fundraiser

Report and photo by Peter Barker

When the lockdown put 10-year old George Buck’s Cub Chief Scout award on hold he decided to carry on by climbing Mount Snowdon from home and raising funds for RNLI Margate.

George’s father, Andy, is a volunteer member of Margate’s RNLI lifeboat crew and being a postman is a key worker twice over while George’s mum Hayley is an NHS frontline worker, treating COVID-19 patients.

George was due to be completing his Cub Chief Scout award this term, but his progress was put on hold after his Cub’s group activities were cancelled.

Having completed the first part of the award he decided that for the second he would climb the equivalent of Mount Snowdon on his staircase at home, a total of 475 flights of the stairs. Mum Hayley said: “He’s only 10 so will complete this over two days with breaks because we really don’t need any accidents.”

The family posted George’s efforts on Facebook asking for 50p donations to his fund with a target of £25, at the time of writing donations have reached more than £300 and when the lockdown is lifted he will present his money to RNLI Margate lifeboat.”

Kevin Andrews, Coxswain, Margate RNLI lifeboat said: “At these strange times, particularly as we endeavour to maintain our usual service it is comforting to know that our lifeboat ‘family’ without whom we could not operate are thinking about us and making positive use of their new extra time at home. We thank George for his endeavour and of course congratulate him for achieving the Cub Chief Scout award.”

Karen Cross, Cub Scout Leader 14th Broadstairs Scout Group said: “We would like to commend George on his efforts. One of his nine challenges required to achieve the Silver Award (the top award in Cubs) was to organise a fundraising event.

“While the pandemic cut short our meetings, I have no hesitation in awarding George his award with him showing great commitment to the project despite the current circumstances. In these incredibly strange and difficult times George has shown resilience, resourcefulness and a positive ‘can do’ attitude, we are extremely proud of him.”