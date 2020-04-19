Police helicopter search following trespasser on railway line at Margate

Kent Police

A police helicopter was tasked to a search after a report of a trespasser on the railway tracks near Margate station tonight (April 19).

Southeastern says the power to the line had to be turned off at around 7.45pm and then again at around 8.40pm as emergency services needed to return to the track to deal with the incident. A replacement bus was running between Ramsgate and Herne Bay.

 

Power is now back on although there are still some delays to services.

British Transport Police has been contacted for further details.

