Police helicopter search following trespasser on railway line at Margate

A police helicopter was tasked to a search after a report of a trespasser on the railway tracks near Margate station tonight (April 19).

Southeastern says the power to the line had to be turned off at around 7.45pm and then again at around 8.40pm as emergency services needed to return to the track to deal with the incident. A replacement bus was running between Ramsgate and Herne Bay.

UPDATE: The power has been switched back on at #Margate now, and trains are running through the area again. Trains may still be delayed through the area following the trespasser on the line earlier — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) April 19, 2020

Power is now back on although there are still some delays to services.

British Transport Police has been contacted for further details.