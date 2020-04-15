Thanet Community Lotto £27,000 pot earmarked for groups giving coronavirus help

Thanet council will be using accumulated funds of £27,000 from its Community Lotto to aid voluntary groups and charities helping people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The good causes will be for supporting services related to domestic abuse and rape crisis; community support which does not otherwise have access to funding and supporting services to minority groups.

Leader of Thanet District Council, Cllr Rick Everitt said: “Many of our residents are facing hardship right now. People who were already struggling are finding things harder, and many others are finding themselves in difficulty for the first time.

“We are incredibly grateful for all the work that charities and voluntary groups are doing to help at this time. The council is working hard with these groups to support our most vulnerable and directing funds from the Lotto to these good causes is all in the spirit of working together to help our community.”

Thanet Community Lotto went live in 2017. It gives people the chance to win a weekly jackpot of £25,000. For every £1 ticket sold online, 50p goes directly to projects and good causes in the community.

Unlike the National Lottery, which currently gives 28p from each ticket sold, Thanet’s version also give players the opportunity to decide which cause to support.

