Duo arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence in Ramsgate

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence following an incident at Waitrose in Ramsgate on Friday (April 10).

Kent Police was called at 9.20am to a report of the disturbance in Queen Street.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and two people, a 53-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, both from Margate, were arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.”

Both have since been released under investigation.