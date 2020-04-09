Man arrested in Ramsgate on suspicion of assaults including emergency worker attack

Police officers arrested a man in Ramsgate yesterday evening (April 8) on suspicion of several assaults including one on an emergency worker.

Multiple police vehicles arrived at the scene just before 6.15pm following an initial report of an assault at a private address.

A member of the public at the scene was thanked by Thanet officers for his assistance. The man helped to restrain the suspect.

He said: “I restrained his legs from moving and then his arm as it got free from the officer. He was reaching for the officer’s duty belt so I restrained his arm from moving for it! It lasted about 3 or 4 minutes until other officers took over. He was definitely putting up a struggle and did act as if he had a few drinks.”

A Kent Police spokesman said: “At 6.13pm on Wednesday, April 8 Kent Police officers arrested a 44-year-old man from Ashford, in Grange Road, Ramsgate.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of an assault committed at a private address and assaulting an emergency worker.”

The man remains in custody as enquiries continue.