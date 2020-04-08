Police appeal for witnesses after spate of suspected arson attacks on vehicles in Thanet

Police are appealing for witnesses after four cars were found alight in Thanet in the early hours of this morning (April 8).

Kent Police was made aware by Kent Fire and Rescue Service of a car alight in Gladstone Road, Broadstairs, at 1.15am. Officers also received reports of three car fires between around 5.45am and 6.30am, in Chapel Place, Bellevue Road and Cavendish Street, in Ramsgate.

None of the cars were occupied at the time.

All of the fires are currently being treated as suspicious and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in any of the streets mentioned, between 12.30am and 6.30am.

Witnesses are asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/60922/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by using the anonymous form at Crimestoppers-uk.org