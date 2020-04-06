Margate Carnival cancelled as coronavirus crisis continues

Organisers of Margate Carnival have made the decision to cancel this year’s event due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In a statement the event group said: “Every year on the first Sunday in August we look forward to connecting with you all at Margate Carnival.

“Giving the growing concerns around COVID-19, it is with deep regret the directors and committee have made the incredibly difficult decision to cancel Margate Carnival 2020.

“This was a tough call to make, Margate Carnival is an incredibly important event for our town and community. It is one of our favourite ways to display such a joyous family friendly occasion.

“The decision has been made as we need to prioritise the health and safety of all stakeholders involved, which includes participants, volunteers and members of the public.

“We are constantly reviewing how we can still support our community during this difficult time. Most importantly we wish you all to stay safe healthy and well.”

Last year thousands of people packed the route to enjoy the fun.