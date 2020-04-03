VWs, caravans and tents at the ready for Great British Camp Out in aid of NHS workers

A Great British Camp Out raising cash for NHS staff will take place tomorrow night (April 4).

The idea is to camp in a tent in the garden or a caravan/camper van on the drive and donate a minimum of £2 to the justgiving fundraiser.

The event, which had an initial £100 target, has already raised a massive £21,386. Among the Thanet people taking part is Seam Mania boss Aprille.

The Ramsgate VW owner celebrates her birthday Sunday and will celebrate while raising cash for the NHS.

She said: “It seems a perfect opportunity to do something to celebrate it even though I can’t be with family or friends, it will be just me and the dog, on the drive a fry-up if I can get the bits and a bottle of champagne, my neighbours will probably think I have gone mad!”