The Margate community chef and artist offering Hot Meals Now contactless delivery

Hot Meals Now canteen has relocated from the Adult Education Centre in Margate and is now using the kitchen at The Beacon in Ramsgate to provide meals for NHS workers and a delivery service for hungry isle customers.

Founder Annie Nichols says they are using a separate kitchen and ensuring a contactless service,

The Beacon is an NHS facility providing support and treatment in the community to adults between the ages of 18-65 who are experiencing a mental ill health and includes psychiatrists, community nurses, occupational therapists, psychological services and support staff.

A £1 delivery fee for the service is being used to pay for free meals to those in desperate need.

This week Annie has delivered 26 meals, frozen in containers, to the Salvation Army for distribution to those people who have been placed in temporary accommodation and may only have access to a microwave.

Annie, who originally trained and worked as a chef in hotels and restaurants in the UK Switzerland and Australia, said: “I have been working a bit with Sharon Goodyer of Our Kitchen as she supplies food for the Salvation Army and she sometimes gives me supplies and I help her with my delivery guys.

“I have had donation of 12 meals from Barletta, coffee from Curve, stock such as crumpets from the Bus Café and more from GB Pizza and Jools at the Winter Gardens.

“There is just me in the kitchen and one woman who does home cooked Bangla food from ingredients I drop off to her. Then I have a team of delivery guys.

“The menu changes and people can order online and there is also a donation link to help us provide free meals for those that need them.”

The Margate artist and a cookery writer also works with United Mothers, Artsedex, Bags of Taste, The Garden Gate Project, Summer Kitchen, GOLD East Kent Mencap, Beyond The Page and The Seaside Singers Dementia Choir.

The Hot Meals Now menu has a variety of foods from banana cake with peanut butter frosting, homemade curries, wontons and homemade lasagnes with plenty of veggie options. Options change on a weekly basis and a new menu is due to go up on Monday. Main meals are available for £5 plus delivery.

Or contact @hotmealsnowcanteen on Instagram