Jeremy Paxman to host virtual pub quiz in aid of East Kent Hospitals Charity

Quiz fans will be able to flex their mental muscles in the presence of legendary question master Jeremy Paxman – all without leaving the comfort of their sofa.

The University Challenge host will be grilling players in a virtual celebrity pub quiz tomorrow (April 3), in aid of East Kent Hospitals Charity.

The event has been organised by East Kent Hospitals’ governor Alex Lister and will benefit the charity’s Help Your Hospital Heroes campaign.

Alex said: “Our fantastic NHS staff are working hard on the frontline to care for patients affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and the money raised from this quiz will go towards all those working with COVID-19 patients such as DAB/FM radios to provide a welcome distraction and morale booster to the staff.

“Whether it’s buying toiletries so they can shower after a shift, hotel rooms so they can keep going to work if their loved ones are self-isolating, or those little extras that make their lives easier, your money will really make a difference.”

Other famous faces taking turns to grill players at home include Tanya Franks from EastEnders, The One Show’s Helen Fospero and Marlowe panto dame Ben Roddy.

People are asked to donate a minimum of £15 to register a team name and feature on the leaderboard.

The quiz will be livestreamed from 8pm on Friday.

Book tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-great-british-celebrity-virtual-pub-quiz-tickets-101408766350

You can make a donation to enter the event by visiting here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/gbcvpq

The quiz will be live streamed here: https://www.facebook.com/GBCVPQ/ and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIINcakgHkG20nmknbG22_g