Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a storage unit alight in Newington Road, Ramsgate, in the early hours of this morning (March 31).

Three fire engines attended following the call at 1.26am and crews used hose reel jets and foam to extinguish the fire, which began in the roof of the outbuilding.

No casualties were reported. The cause of the incident is not yet known.

Crews finished at the scene at 2.29am