Mum’s appeal for all QEQM Hospital staff to be issued with virus protection equipment

A Cliffsend mother says she is desperate to see more PPE (personal protective equipment) in the QEQM Hospital where her daughter and stepdaughter work.

Joanne Gambrill says her stepdaughter has tested positive for coronavirus and her daughter is self-isolating with symptoms.

Neither have been issued with PPE because they do not work directly with patients affected by the virus.

However, Joanne says all staff should have access to the equipment because they have contact with colleagues working in the covid-19 areas.

The self-employed gardener, 60, said: “My daughter is a secretary for a ward and has around 10 people in the same office and people coming and going all day. The windows only open about three inches so the ventilation is not very good. She has had to go home with a high temperature but has not been tested.

“My stepdaughter was tested and was positive. There are several staff off and they are not being tested.

“Concerns have been raised about PPE but they are not considered as being on the frontline even though this is going through the hospital. My daughter says she was told it would frighten the patients.

“There is no hand sanitiser in the office and some has been stolen from the wards. My stepdaughter has to go back after seven days of self-isolation and that is just not enough.

“All the staff at the hospital are in the same building and so they are vulnerable. I am so upset and angry that they are being exposed to this with proper equipment.”

The question of PPE for staff has also been raised by county councillor Karen Constantine and campaign group Save Our NHS in Kent.

Cllr Constantine has written to MP Craig Mackinlay, county council leader oger Gough and hospitals trust chief executive Susan Acott after she was contacted by worried NHS staff.

She said: “I am aware that everyone is working hard across a range of difficult issues.

“I have been contacted by NHS staff who are concerned about the dire lack of PPE. In fact the shortage is so severe that staff are resorting to homemade devices, which they are buying themselves. This includes masks, gels and homemade visors.”

She has asked when staff will get more PPE.

SONiK has also said: “We hope that NHS staff will be provided with comprehensive PPE (personal protective equipment) and access to testing immediately.”

A spokesman for East Kent Hospitals said: “As with all Trusts, personal protective equipment is being used and distributed in line with national guidance from Public Health England.

“Our services across the Trust have been divided so patients who are unaffected by the virus are cared for separately to those with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

“Our staff are practised and skilled in treating patients with infectious diseases and we are following the national guidance and procedures for caring for them at all times.”

Government figures

Government figures for people tested for the virus show as of 9am on March 29, a total of 127,737 people have been tested, of which 108,215 were confirmed negative and 19,522 were confirmed positive.

As of 5pm on March 29, 1,408 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

Of those tested positive 368 are in Kent and Medway (296 Kent, 72 Medway).

Information from NHS England shows that 159 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) in England and 21 across Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales have died in the 24 hours up to 5pm yesterday. Patients were aged between 32 and 98 years old and all but 4 patients (aged between 56 and 87 years old) had underlying health conditions. Their families have been informed.

The figures show the rate has slowed slightly from 209 deaths between March 27-28 to 180 from March 28-29.

Hospital Trusts

East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed six deaths on March 25, March 26, March 26, March 27, March 28 and March 29.

Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust and confirmed three deaths on March 22, March 27 and March 29.

Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust confirmed one death on March 25.

Medway NHS Foundation Trust had no confirmations on the list from NHS England.

The figures account only for those people who have been tested. The vast majority of the population has not been tested.

Yesterday Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: “We simply cannot and should not ask people to be on the frontline without the right protective equipment.

“We have a clear plan to ensure that those serving this country at this time have the right equipment.

“We have established the National Supply Distribution Response Team and they are supported now by the armed forces and other emergency services who are working round the clock to deliver the equipment to the people who need it most:

170 million masks

42.8 million gloves

13.7 million aprons

182,000 gowns

almost 10 million items of cleaning equipment

2.3 million pairs of eye protectors

“All delivered to 58,000 NHS Trusts and healthcare settings including GP surgeries, pharmacies and community providers.

“Every single GP practice, dental practice and community pharmacy has had a PPE delivery. All care homes, hospices and home care providers have or will shortly receive a delivery.”

Easing barriers

On Saturday (March 28) it was announced that a bid to get personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitiser to NHS staff as quickly as possible resulted in Business Secretary Alok Sharma easing administrative requirements and barriers to imports.

HMRC confirmed manufacturers of hand sanitisers and gels will have their applications for denatured alcohol fast-tracked.

INEOS is building two factories in the UK and Germany in under 10 days to produce and supply substantial quantities of hand sanitiser gel to the NHS for free.