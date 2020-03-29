Hailstones and a propped up ‘beach sauna’ mark an unseasonable start to British Summer Time hours

The Haeckels seabathing machine sauna has taken a bit of a battering from the strong winds today (March 29) as the first day of British Summer Time (BST) -clocks going forward one hour – gets off to a chilly start.
The community sauna is currently propped up by planks of wood on the shifting sands on Margate’s main beach after its rear wheels ‘sunk’.
The machine is due to be moved to Walpole Bay. This was originally scheduled for April but it is not clear whether this will still take place due to the current coronavirus restrictions and social distancing.
The unseasonable weather has included snow and hailstones.
They should remove now thats why the seasonal summer consenionaires don’t leave anything there because of shifting sands.how do they get their figures from I go along there ever day and nobody has been near the place.thats since it was first put there they can hire a tractor to tow of the beach.