Cliftonville pub boss suspected to have coronavirus as Kent and Medway number testing positive rises to 79

The landlady of a Cliftonville pub has notified her customers that her husband has suspected coronavirus.

Sharron Cove, who runs The Bell Vue Tavern in Cliftonville posted to facebook, to say husband Steve tested positive yesterday (March 22).

The pair closed the pub in line with government guidance on Friday (March 20) but a positive diagnosis indicates that all customers who have recently been in the pub should self isolate.

In a social media message Sharron said: “For all my customers, Steve tested positive to covid-19 yesterday.

“It’s bearable during the day as the air is lighter but at night the coughing, the struggling to breathe, is heart wrenching, watching someone you love suffering.

“Do please friends keep your two meter distance. It’s a horrible disease.”

In a later update this evening she said the diagnosis was via 111 and not a test. She added: “He has not had the test as that is not available at this stage but has been told by NHS that he has the virus. He is improving so not a bad case but the breathing is affected and it is not nice, the cough is harrowing but he is not bedridden and is up and about.”

National situation

As of 9am today (March 23) a total of 83,945 people have been tested, of which 77,295 were confirmed negative and 6,650 were confirmed positive.

As of 1pm, 335 patients in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

In Kent 64 people who have been tested have ben diagnosed positive and 15 in Medway.

In Thanet there have been cases including in Westgate, Birchington Vale, a staff member at Saga and a parent of a Chatham & Clarendon pupil. There are an unconfirmed number of Covid-19 patients at QEQM Hospital.

What to do if you have symptoms

Stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

a high temperature

a new continuous cough

if you live with other people, they should stay at home for 14 days from the day the first person got symptoms.

This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.

Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.

You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.

Testing for coronavirus is not needed if you’re staying at home.