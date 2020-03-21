Plea for return of Westgate Easter postbox toppers

Knitted Easter postbox toppers in Westgate made by a resident in their 80s have disappeared and are suspected to have been swiped by thieves.

Ann Walker, who is a member of Westgate-on-sea Community Spirit Crafters group, spent hours of her time making eight of the toppers to cheer all the residents in the town.

Yesterday (March 20) residents Richard and Lorraine Hambidge and Wilfred Jenkins spent the day putting the toppers in various locations, But today the one on the corner of Sea Road and Egbert Road and another at St. Augustines are missing.

Lorraine said: “If anyone finds them please return them. These cost a pensioner of our town at least £5 to make and she has made eight of them. She enjoys making thing to put a smile on your faces and the children of our town too.

“The sad thing is the last one placed on the box at Sea Road was stolen and found cut up in bits. If you have found them on the floor and couldn’t fit them back on could you please take them into the town council office on Monday.

“Wilfred is also very upset.”

The spirit crafters group usually meets every third Wednesday of the month but are currently making their pieces at their homes. Among the creations are Dementia Twiddle Muffs, SCBU cannula covers, bonding cloths, baby traffic light hats and mastectomy cushions – all for QEQM Hospital.