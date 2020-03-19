Desperate plea as Margate food parcel service experiences growing demand but dwindling stock

A plea for help has been issued as the number of people need foodbank help soars.

John Finnegan, co-ordinator of St Austin and St Gregory’s Church Food Parcels Service in Margate says as demand grows and shelves are stripped by panic buying sticks are becoming very low.

He said: “We need help desperately. We normally see 100 people use this service, but we have done more than that already this week.

“We are struggling to keep up with demand and are running low on stock of the basic tinned food items like baked beans, tomatoes, tinned spaghetti, tinned meat, tinned fish, packet soups, tea, coffee, sugar, cereals, and fresh fruit and vegetables. “The people we see at our door are homeless or on benefits and can’t afford to stockpile. If you can donate, no matter how small, it would be appreciated.£ The food parcel service is open Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 9-30am until 1pm for direct donations at St Austine and St Gregory’s Church, 38 Charlotte Place, Margate. Or text John on 07443890082 and he will get back to you.