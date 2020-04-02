TWITTER
FACEBOOK
YouTube
Advertise with us
About/ contact us/Legal -cookies and privacy
Support local news by donation
TWITTER
FACEBOOK
YouTube
Advertise with us
About/ contact us/Legal -cookies and privacy
Support local news by donation
The Isle Of Thanet News
News for Ramsgate, Margate, Broadstairs and villages. Winner of KPBA Kent news website 2018
Home
News
Events
Education
Business
Property
Sport
Opinion
Galleries
Community
In print
Coronavirus Help
News Ticker
[ April 2, 2020 ]
Two thousand NHS staff in Kent and Medway off work due to coronavirus
Coronavirus Help
[ April 2, 2020 ]
Opinion: Christine Tongue – Disability during ‘lockdown’
Opinion
[ April 2, 2020 ]
Jeremy Paxman to host virtual pub quiz in aid of East Kent Hospitals Charity
Community
[ April 2, 2020 ]
Dr Dawn Crouch, curator of the Westgate-on-Sea Heritage Centre: A message of encouragement and hope
Opinion
[ April 2, 2020 ]
Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage following serious injury of NHS worker in A28 crash
News
[ April 2, 2020 ]
Large response to Ramsgate mum’s ‘pay it forward’ shopping pledge for people in need
Community
[ April 2, 2020 ]
Thanet council receives £40m funding for local business distribution
News
[ April 2, 2020 ]
Changes to death registrations due to coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Help
[ April 2, 2020 ]
Chatham and Clarendon Grammar staff produce visors for NHS staff – and now need your help
Coronavirus Help
[ April 2, 2020 ]
Extra measures pledged to protect staff and customers amid crowding concerns at Tesco
News
[ April 2, 2020 ]
Thousands of key workers earning below Living Wage Foundation rates
News
[ April 1, 2020 ]
Opinion: Ramsgate Town Council clerk Richard Styles – How to keep calm and carry on
Opinion
[ April 1, 2020 ]
Flowering plants stolen from Westbrook’s Sunken Gardens
News
[ April 1, 2020 ]
NHS staff in east Kent dealing with a growing number of deaths due to coronavirus
News
[ April 1, 2020 ]
Desperate Ramsgate residents stranded in Goa with scant food and medical supplies
News
Home
Coronavirus Help
Coronavirus Help
©theisleofthanetnews.com All Rights Reserved