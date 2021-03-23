Donor Dashboard

TWITTER
The Isle Of Thanet News
News for Ramsgate, Margate, Broadstairs and villages. Winner of KPBA Kent news website 2018, highly commended 2020. Winner commitment to the community 2020
Latest
[ March 24, 2021 ]
Temporary closure of mass vaccination centres in April due to reduced supplies
News
[ March 24, 2021 ]
Thanet council offers port and harbour dredging contract
News
[ March 24, 2021 ]
Pupils plant wild flower meadow at Ramsgate Arts Primary
Education
[ March 23, 2021 ]
Thanet to receive £191k government funding to help high streets reopen
Business
[ March 23, 2021 ]
Opinion with Jane Wenham-Jones: A year of pandemic and lighting a candle for those we have lost
Opinion
[ March 23, 2021 ]
Paid poll clerk positions for May election on offer
News
[ March 23, 2021 ]
Bake off and art for Upton junior pupils
Education
[ March 23, 2021 ]
Kent Police issue 2,588 fines for covid restriction breaches in the last year
News
[ March 23, 2021 ]
Hundreds of anti-social behaviour complaints made in Ramsgate’s Central Ward
News
[ March 23, 2021 ]
Man and teenage boy arrested on drug supply charges after Ramsgate raid
News
[ March 23, 2021 ]
National Day of Reflection and a look back at 12 months since Lockdown 1 began
News
[ March 22, 2021 ]
Gradual easing of covid restrictions moves to next stage
Coronavirus Help
[ March 22, 2021 ]
Chilton pupils take on crazy hair challenge for Comic Relief
Education
[ March 22, 2021 ]
Bounce Fest to take place in Thanet this April
Events
[ March 22, 2021 ]
Red Nose Day fun at Ellington Infant School
Education
