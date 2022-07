Kent Police has issued a renewed appeal to find a man on the force’s ‘most wanted’ list.

Henry Lee is wanted in connection with an arson in Ramsgate, an assault in Sheerness and to be recalled to prison.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 46/164786/19.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.