Police appeal to find missing Margate man Lewis Barrington

Officers are appealing for information to help find a missing man from Margate.

Lewis Barrington was reported missing at 9am yesterday (June 10). The 40-year-old is described as being five feet and seven inches tall, of large build with short brown hair and stubble.

When he was last seen, Lewis was wearing a dark blue jacket, grey woolly hat, dark shorts and blue trainers.

Sergeant Martin Marenghi said: “Lewis may have travelled to the Medway area and we are very concerned for his welfare.

“Anybody who has seen Lewis or knows of his whereabouts should call us immediately.”

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101 quoting 10-0474.