16 things to do and see in Thanet this weekend (May 14-15)

Saturday, May 14

Margate Collectors Fair

Union Church, Union Crescent, Margate, 10am to 3pm

Bi-monthly event, buying and selling old postcards, stamps, militaria, coins, cigarette cards, ephemera and small antiques and collectables

Band night with King Joe & the Atlantics

Red Arrow Sports & Social Club, Newington Road, Ramsgate. 7.30pm to 11.45pm.

King Joe & the Atlantics 6 piece 1950s style rhythm & blues band. Together with resident DJs Terry & Andy Roadoiler. Club prices bar . large wooden dance floor and local free parking. £10 on the door.

MSF-Zero Radio All-Dayer

Olby’s Soul Cafe & Music Rooms. 2pm to 2.30am

As part of the 20 years of Margate Soul Festival year long celebrations Oby’s presentsThe MSF & Zero Radio All-Dayer…….

Taking place indoors and out (subject to weather) at the home of MSF, Olby’s Soul Café, with Zero Radio DJs playing from 2pm through to 2am.

Tickets £5 for the first 50 then £10 thereafter advance plus booking fee, £15 on the door

Bandstand Busking

The Oval Bandstand & Lawns, Eastern Esplanade,Cliftonville, noon-3pm

Free via Eventbrite

It’s The Oval Bandstand’s first Bandstand Busking session 12noon – 3pm,

12noon – Anna Dee

1pm – Rachel Jenkins Music

A free slot at 2pm, so if you’d like to play at this iconic venue contact – https://theovalbandstand.co.uk/bandstand-busking

All money collected will go to the musicians. Fully licensed bar on-site (please do not bring your own alcohol), and refreshments / snacks available from The Oval Kiosk.

https://theovalbandstand.co.uk/whats-on

Car Boot Fair

Dane Court Grammar School, Broadstairs Road, Broadstairs,

Organised by the Parents Association. Refreshments available – hot and cold. Gates open at 6:00 am for stall holders. 6:30am start. Second hand school uniform stall.

Palace Cinema, Broadstairs

Operation Mincemeat 12A

From the director of Shakespeare in Love comes this gripping true story of British counter-intelligence during WWII. Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen are MI5 spies tasked with dreaming up a plan to divert Nazi attention from the largest Allied invasion force of the 2nd World War.

Friday 13 May 7.30pm

Saturday 14 May 7.30pm

Tuesday 17 May 3pm

Book at https://thepalacecinema.co.uk/

Imagine…The Beatles

The Pavilion, Broadstairs, Doors open 7pm

Beatles tribute playing a special retrospective from the Cavern years to the ‘Let It Be’ final rooftop concert. Quality stage outfits range from the early Cavern days through to Beatlemania and beyond. Authentic vocals and instruments, including the McCartney Hofner violin bass, Lennon’s Rickenbacker, George’s Gretsch and Ringo’s Ludwig kit, musically, no detail is overlooked to re-create the true sound and excitement of The Beatles. Every song is performed totally live and in its original key.

Tickets £16, can be purchased on the door – cash only.

Click here to book tickets

Our Local Response / John Pfumojena’s Bunker of Zion

Take centre stage and be part of a short live performance to feature inside John Pfumojena’s new national touring show, “Bunker of Zion”

This July, in partnership with Collaborative Touring Network, Looping the Loop are delighted to be hosting a new national touring show in Thanet “Bunker of Zion”, by acclaimed actor, theatre maker and mbira/marimba musician John Pfumojena.

Anyone who lives in Thanet can help create a collective local response which will be performed as part of the 90-minute work by John and his company of international touring artists.

Gather your stories and join three interactive workshops starting on 14th May, led by Westgate-based movement associate artist Jodie Cole.

To find out more and reserve your place click here

There are 3 Workshops with artist Jodie Cole at Olby’s Creative Hub

14th May (10am-1pm)

28th May (10am-1pm)

3rd June (10am-1pm)

Then, company rehearsals with Jodie Cole and Main Cast will take place on 28th June (6pm – 8pm) and 29th June (6pm-8pm)

The Company Dress Rehearsal with Jodie Cole, Main Cast and Production Team will take place on 30th June (11am-1pm), with public shows on 1st July (5.30pm-11pm), 2nd July (11.00am-3.00pm) and 2nd July (5.30pm-11pm)

In order to guarantee a place in the final show, attendance is required for at least 2 of the 3 workshops sessions, plus all rehearsals and shows.

Hold Creative Spaces Art Sale May 14-15

Hold Creative Spaces, Penstone House, Albert Street, Ramsgate, 11am to 5pm.

Showcasing 14 artists under one roof

Sunday, May 15

Ellington Park May Fair, 11am to 7pm

The Ellington Park May fair is back after a two- year gap.

The popular event, which attracts thousands of people, was put on hold in 2020 due to works to build the new cafe, restore the terrace, install the new playground, bandstand renovations and landscaping.

Last year the event was put off due to the continuing covid situation.

But now the fair is back and will feature stalls, including Thanet crafters and makers, Kentish food and drink, live music and train rides from the Ramsgate and District Model Engineering Club.

Entertainment comes from Bloco Fogo, Thanet Concert Band, Kellet Gut Shantymen and Argyle.

Stalls will include Youngs Nurseries, St Peter’s Sausage Co, Board At Home, The Dogg Shop, Heaven and Hell, Zanes Magic Shop, Organic Village Market, BJ’s Pizza, MKR Trading and charity stalls.

Comedy at Northdown Brewery

Northdown Brewery, 7pm-9pm

Ben Clover -Winner/finalist in competitions (BBC New Comedian, Laughing Horse, Piccadilly Comedy Club

Sarah Iles- Regularly gigging with Backyard comedy club, Top Secret + all over the UK

Don Biswas- New act of the year Finalist, Recent 2022 hour show on Radio 4

‘By the quality of his jokes alone.. Biswas is the show’s star turn’. Guardian.

James Lillis (MC)- Blackout winner UTC, Regular Brewery Comedy MC

Tickets £10 (no booking fee) 18+

www.brewerycomedy.com/margate

Arts & crafts for children with additional needs

Sands Hotel Margate, 10.30am to noon

Craft morning for children with additional needs. £10 per child.

Activities have been designed for children with additional needs and will involve a variety of crafts and lots of different sensory items to play with.

The event will be taking place in the private Terrace Suite.

To reserve email events@sandshotelmargate.co.uk

Itoldyouiwouldeatyou

Elsewhere, The Centre, Margate. Doors open at 7:00pm

Burger Boys Promotion presents an evening of music featuring;

Itoldyouiwouldeatyou and The Deadnotes

This is an 18+ event

£8.50. Book now

Hamish Hawk performing live at Ramsgate Music Hall.

Doors open at 7:30pm

Rich of voice and even richer of imagination, the singer-songwriter from Edinburgh creates musical pen-portraits as vivid in lyric as they are in melody. In all the wholly best ways, these are chamber pop songs that have swallowed both a dictionary and a compendium of modern urban (and island) fairy tales. And, on Heavy Elevator, his first fully-formed album, this prolific artist presents a perfect ten tracks packed with characters, incident, emotion, geographical/artistic references and tunes

£10 + £1.50 Booking Fee. Book now

David Ruddock – Piano Recital

Sarah Thorne Theatre, Broadstairs, from 3pm.

A varied programme including works by Handel, Schubert, Debussy, Grieg and Chopin at the Sarah Thorne Theatre.

£10 in advance, £12 on the door. Click here to book tickets

Palace Cinema Broadstairs

True Things 15

A young Ramsgate woman living on the fringes of society becomes intoxicated by a stranger who soon overwhelms her quiet life.

Bored by the daily tedium of her office job, Kate (Ruth Wilson – His Dark Materials, Mrs. Wilson, Jane Eyre) is sleepwalking through life when a chance sexual encounter with a charismatic stranger (Tom Burke – The Crown, Souvenir) awakens her.

High on infatuation and the exhilaration of this new relationship, she finds herself inexplicably drawn to this mysterious new man. Hoping he will provide the escape she so desperately desires, she embarks on an emotionally dangerous journey that slowly begins to consume her.

Filmed in Ramsgate and Broadstairs – including Harpers Wine Bar next to the Palace Cinema!

Sunday 15 May 4.30pm

Monday 16 May 7.30pm

Wednesday 18 May 7.30pm

Thursday 19 May 4pm

Book at https://thepalacecinema.co.uk/