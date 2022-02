Police are appealing for information to help find a man reported missing from Ramsgate.

Tony White was reported missing from the Plains of Waterloo area of the town shortly before 4pm on Tuesday (February 15).

The 35-year-old is described as around five feet, eight inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and urge anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to call 101, quoting reference 15-0808.