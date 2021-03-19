Ramsgate mum suffering multiple sclerosis desperate to move from 8th floor flat

A Ramsgate mum-of-three who suffers from relapsing multiple sclerosis says she is desperate to move from her eighth floor flat but five years of bidding on properties has proved fruitless.

Lisa Fisher, 30, lives at Staner Court in Ramsgate with her children, aged 10, 8 and 6, and partner Scott Barker.

When she moved into the property six years ago the former creche assistant had no health concerns but three years later the onset of MS was diagnosed. The condition, which has no cure, causes damage to the nerves in the brain and spinal cord. Symptoms vary but in Lisa’s case comprise of fatigue, numbness and severe pins and needles and, sometimes, difficulties walking . For Lisa it is degenerative meaning her condition will deteriorate.

Lisa, who says there is also an overcrowding issue with her children sharing a room, said: “The main worry is my MS. When the lifts break down I can’t manage the stairs so become homebound. I need a bigger bathroom and shower. My partner has to sit in the bath to help me out and has to support me on and off the toilet.

“I am constantly fatigued, some days I can’t even get out of bed or walk on my own. I get numbness in my hip and pins and needles. I can’t even give my daughter, who is nearly 11, her own room because I am unable to sleep on the sofa.

“I hate living here and it makes my depression and anxiety worse.”

Lisa says she has approached Thanet council and provided letters from her MS nurse and from a Kent agency assessment to say the flat is unsuitable given her condition. But, she says, she has been told she is not ‘disabled enough’ for a change in housing need banding.

Lisa added: “I would like to be nearer my mum, who is in Garlinge, because my partner is having to look after me and my three children – if we were nearer my mum she could support me and him.”

Lisa is currently a Band C – which means reasonable preference but is not a priority need. Medical needs are likely to mean some properties open for bidding will not be suitable.

She says she feels ‘let down’ and cannot understand why letters from her MS nurse, consultant, doctor and occupational therapist have been ‘overlooked.’

She added: “I’m not disabled enough because I’m not in a wheelchair, that was upsetting to hear. It feels like they are waiting for me to get worse before they move me.”

A Thanet council spokesperson said: “The council operates a banding system for its housing register, placing applications into priority bands, based upon their circumstances.

“We take into account evidence from other professional services, such as occupational therapists, doctors and other health staff when making decisions about priority. Where families have specific requirements for their new home, it is much more difficult to advise about how long applicants may have to wait for a suitable home to become available.

“Families waiting for a new home will always be given support, advice and information by our Housing Options team. This includes registering for a mutual exchange, looking in the private rented sector for a suitable and affordable property and placing bids on appropriate properties through Kenthomechoice.”