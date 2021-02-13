Ramsgate instructor offers Teen Yoga online to help with covid restriction stress

A Ramsgate yoga teacher is offering online classes to help adolescents struggling to cope with stress and anxiety.

Zoe Smith a qualified teen yoga instructor and youth mental health first aider , works with the Teen Yoga Foundation.

She said: “I feel so much empathy for teens today. I want to do all I can to make their lives easier during the Covid pandemic. The Teen Yoga Foundation has a number of teen yoga teachers across the UK and the world who specialise in teaching yoga and mindfulness to adolescents.

“There’s a myriad of benefits for young people who live in such a fast-paced, uncertain world. Yoga can aid relaxation, improve focus and concentration, aid sleep, reduce anxiety, promote confidence, enhance compassion, raise self-esteem, and encourage better self-regulation.”

Classes can be for individual students, parents, or schools to suit. They will cover what stress is and how it affects the body. They will incorporate specific yoga postures to help with stress and anxiety, advice on how to sleep more easily, how to improve mental wellbeing, how to stay grounded, how to stay strong and healthy and how to improve concentration. Classes may also incorporate desk yoga, yoga for depression, yoga for sport and yoga for exam students.

Some of the benefits of yoga include toning the body, developing strength, flexibility and stamina, reducing tension and stress, increasing motivation, having a better self-image, and dealing with anger management.

All Teen Yoga Foundation teachers are DBS checked, and have relevant first aid and safeguarding certificates.

Charlotta Martinus, Director of the Teen Yoga Foundation, added: “Young people are faced with a very serious situation today which the adults in their world are finding hard to deal with and which will impact their entire lives.

“TeenYoga teachers are specifically trained to deliver wellbeing strategies to young people facing difficulties, these strategies support the young person and those around them – both parents and peers.

“They are evidence based and long lasting. Never before has this been as necessary as it is today, when depression and anxiety are widespread and young people are facing such an uncertain future.

“The way they respond to this crisis will shape the rest of their lives. Let us act now and create resilient and confident young people in the face of this tremendous adversity.”

Anyone wanting support for their teenager or school can contact Zoe at hello@nyla-yoga.co.uk

What’s included?

30 minute parent consultation

Worksheets, printables and resources to support learning topics in between sessions.

4 x 45 minutes one to one Zoom calls recorded to watch back anytime. To include yoga sequences, breathing practices, NLP meditation mantras using Positive, Present Tense, growth mindset and more.

Personalised affirmation bracelet, delivered or posted to you.

These packages are suitable for all abilities including students with SEND and can be adapted for younger children. The sessions are designed to support your child/ teens individual needs.

Special Covid Price £125.

Or choose to drop in for one to one sessions £25, any topic.

Buddy up with a friend and split the cost

Limited Availability

Whats App: 07596779330

web: www.nyla-yoga.co.uk