A series of tragedies and life on the streets for one woman in Ramsgate

In 2013 *Ann was living with her partner of ten years and working in the hospitality trade.

Today she is living on the streets, and says she finds her main support at Ramsgate’s Salvation Army, where most of her belongings are stored.

The former pub worker has been hit by a series of tragedies and appears to have fallen through the gaps of support for homelessness within the district. She admits that alcohol is an issue and this presents complex needs as well as impacting on close relationships and causing her family distress.

The 58-year-old has been sleeping on a seafront area in Ramsgate but says this lays her, and others in the same position, open to abuse and, often, physical attack.

The downward spiral began when her partner died and *Ann struggled to pay the rent on the Margate property they had been living in.

She said: “My partner died seven years ago. After he died I found the rent was too much, I couldn’t do it. I went to Porchlight and ended up with a place in Ramsgate but it went wrong. I lost everything, I got evicted.”

For the last four years *Ann has alternated between sleeping rough, sofa surfing, using the winter shelter homelessness scheme and patches with accommodation. Family have tried to help but the other issues in *Ann’s life have caused pain to those around her and means professional support is needed.

District councillor Becky Wing, who works with the Salvation Army and has been trying to help *Ann says there needs to be more support for people with complex issues to not just get them in housing but to keep them there.

She said: “Everything is stacked against people. There has to be more support. We need a housing first policy with continued help otherwise people are just being set up to fail.”

Grief has added to the many issues *Ann is facing after she suffered two bereavements this year.

She said: “There was just five weeks between their deaths.

“I was in the winter shelter the first year the RISE (Rough sleeper Intervention, Support and Empowerment) team ran it but just ended up back on the street. I’ll have been in the shelter three times this year.

“Carl at the Salvation Army has really helped. I come here for meals and Carl let me have my things here. All my help has come from here.

“I did nothing wrong but I am on the streets. I had a job, but I am sleeping rough at (Ramsgate area) and it is scary. You have to be really street wise, there are people who will beat you up.”

*Ann says three people in Thanet’s homelessness community have recently died. One man was found in the derelict, former Jackie Pallo’s house on Haine Road, police are investigating the circumstances of a second man’s death.

Cllr Wing says she is aware of several people who have purposely been caught shoplifting as a prison sentence is preferable to more time on the street.

Cllr Wing says Ramsgate’s Salvation Army has been a lifeline for many of Thanet’s homeless, with at least 13 people turning up for breakfast every morning during the height of the pandemic.

She said: “TDC reported five people on the streets during the pandemic but there were 13 here every morning. People were not supposed to be made homeless (due to government covid restrictions on eviction) but they were. There are people with complex issues and we need to get them into proper housing and then support them.

“*Ann was hit by this series of tragedies which have left her in this situation. Once you become homeless you lose your connections, people feel ashamed. She is in pain. She has suffered three massive traumas, anyone in that position could be in this situation. She is being told she has to engage with The Forward Trust (for alcohol and drug addiction) but the Trust says she does not meet their threshold. But she has held a job and a tenancy so that tells me she has the potential to do it again but it needs to be with the right support.”

Thanet council deputy leader Helen Whitehead said discussions around a housing first policy have been taking place.

She said: “Housing First is a very successful model, and is one that I raised in discussion with fellow councillors previously because of my belief in its effectiveness; it is however a model that requires national infrastructure and investment to deliver effectively which is currently not in place. I am committed to promoting it as a national approach as I believe it needs to be delivered.

“Despite this as a district council we do exceptionally well, and our RISE team does exceptionally well, with the funding that is allocated to us.

“I, along with some of my fellow councillors are already in discussions as to how to help some of our most vulnerable clients in Thanet. We are looking at how we can make sure that we connect as effectively as possible to provide the security and support we always endeavour to provide.”

Some 33 people who had been sleeping rough on Thanet streets were found accommodation during the coronavirus lockdown period through the work of the RISE.

Thanet council says six people were offered accommodation but declined, so remained on the

Three had to leave accommodation after breaching behaviour and substance abuse rules.

The Rise team was officially launched on October 10, 2018 – World Homelessness Day.

It is spearheaded by Thanet District Council with Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust, the Forward Trust addiction support service, Thanet Winter Shelter, Salvation Army, Serveco, Paramount Independent Property Services and Citizens Advice Thanet.

Further homelessness funding bid

A Thanet council spokesperson said: “Thanet District Council’s RISE project is still in operation and has been throughout the pandemic. It continues to work with people who are sleeping rough and to help them into accommodation.

“There are currently 73 former rough sleepers being supported by the RISE team to stay in accommodation. This means 86% of RISE clients are being sustained in accommodation.

“We work closely with a number of local charities and church groups. RISE conducts its own outreach work and also receives referrals from partners, such as the Salvation Army, which then allows us to offer support to people who are in need. In the event that someone has issues with substance misuse, if they’ve been referred to RISE there are specialist workers within the team that can help.

“The multi-agency approach of RISE is designed to try and address the range of needs that may prevent someone from securing or staying in accommodation. For people with even more complex needs that therefore require specific support, we hope to secure further funding via a bid in the Next Steps funding programme from the MHCLG that will allow us to offer a housing-led solution in the future.

“The number of people rough sleeping in the district fluctuates and any figures represent a snapshot of a given moment. Our most recent street count took place on Thursday, July 23, during which 12 rough sleepers were identified. Of those, six were new people that the RISE team is now trying to work with.

“We were very saddened to hear of the passing of three people known to the RISE team, two of whom were in accommodation. The team members are being supported as they process this news.”

Salvation Army Ramsgate

A food bank operates from the Salvation Army base at 167 High Street, Ramsgate, on Tuesday and Friday, 10am to noon. After three parcels in a month the service will only then be able to give a basic bag of pasta, soup and baked beans.

If you need delivery or information call 07900497326.

Find Ramsgate Salvation Army on facebook here

RISE team

Contact Rise on 01843 577277. Emergency or out of hours: 01843 577000.

Drop-ins: Wednesday 9.30am-noon, Margate Gateway; Tuesday 2pm- 4pm, GAP Baptist Church, Broadstairs.

Email roughsleeping@thanet.gov.uk.