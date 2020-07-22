Concerns for missing Ramsgate man Michael Tovell

Officers are appealing for information to find a man who has been reported missing from Ramsgate.

Michael Tovell who is 47, was reported missing at 4.42pm on today (July 22) and officers are concerned for his welfare.

When he was last seen Mr Tovell was wearing a light blue T-Shirt, dark blue shorts, white chunky trainers, and a grey snood covering his face. He was carrying a large blue and grey backpack.

Inspector Paul Gammon said: “We are concerned for Mr Tovell’s welfare and would ask anyone who may be able to assist us in locating him to contact us. It is possible he may have travelled out of the Kent area.”

Anyone who may be able to assist officers is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 quoting 22-852.