Police appeal to find missing Margate man

Members of the public are being asked to help find a man reported missing from Margate.

Alex Richards was last seen walking along the seafront in Margate at around 2.30pm ysterday (March 21). The 37-year-old is described as being white, around 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build and with brown hair.

He has a short beard and side burns and was last seen wearing a white hooded top, black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a carrier bag.

It is understood Alex went to Margate train station on the day he was reported missing and he may have travelled to a location outside of the town. He has links to areas including London, Whitstable and Ashford.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen Alex or who has any information about his whereabouts to call 999, quoting reference 20-0679.